Arizona Football starts spring practice

TUCSON, Ariz. — It’s that time of year again as Arizona Football wraps up its first spring practice. This year looks a little different as the Wildcats prep as a BIG-12 team under a new head coach.

“If our execution is any indication on day one, we’re in a great spot," Arizona Football Coach Brent Brennan said.

It’s the start of a new journey for Arizona Football.

Coming off a 10-3 season, veterans like Gunner Maldonado are looking ahead.

“This next year is a new team," Arizona defensive back, Gunner Maldonado said. "Last year was last year and we’ve got to earn everything this next year.”

A big focus leading up to the season for new Brennan isn’t necessarily just about football.

“When I became the head coach at San Jose State in 2017, there was no transfer portal, there was no NIL so working through that with a roster that doesn’t know you and most of the coaching staff," Brennan said. "It’s been hectic but it’s been special. There’s been a huge emphasis on trying to get to know guys.”

With the first day of spring practice all finished up, Brennan shared the way he views spring football.

“Spring practice is such a fun time of the year because it’s all about opportunity," Brennan said. "Everybody gets the opportunity to practice and show themselves and I think that’s really fun.”

While day one is in the books, there is still plenty of spring left to play.

