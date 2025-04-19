Arizona Football Spring Showcase Preview

TUCSON, Ariz. — On Saturday, Arizona Football will be kicking off it's annual Spring Showcase. In an off-season with coaching changes and new recruits, for many wildcats taking the field, it will be their first Arizona Spring Game.

Josh Bringuel, the Wildcat’s Linebackers Coach, is familiar with a Power Four football environment, but, he says this time around something's different.

“I’ve never been a part of a spring game that has the amount of stuff we go on," Bringuel said.

It’s not just football you’ll see this Saturday. It’s live music, an Easter egg hunt, a post game movie and much more all on the same field.

“I’m excited to see the atmosphere," Arizona Linebacker, Max Harris said. "That’s one of the things that also brought me to Tucson, it’s the atmosphere that I know they can offer.”

“Players are naturally going to be excited because it’s the spring game, the last one and a culmination of a lot of things but then it’s the community engagement," Bringuel said. "To get to engage with so many different populations, that’s a really cool deal.”

Bringuel crediting Head Coach Brent Brennan and his love for the Tucson Community.

“It starts with him and how he is," Bringuel said. "To put forth the effort to even think about how can we engage with kids and how can we engage with all of these people, I think is a unique thing that I haven’t been a part of so I’m really excited.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the showcase kicks off with the skills challenge at 6 p.m.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

