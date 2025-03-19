Arizona Football spring camp begins; Quarterback, Noah Fifita preps with new offense

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Noah Fifita to T-Mac! It’s the Arizona Football duo we heard all about last season, but on Tuesday at the Wildcat's first spring practice, Fifita took the field without his right-hand man.

“That will always be my brother and best friend," Fifita said. "I’ll definitely miss him out on the field but I’m happy to see him doing bigger and better thing.”

Tetairoa McMillan declared for the 2025 NFL draft at the end of last season.

“If I had a choice, I’d choose to have him on our team," Arizona Football Coach, Brent Brennan said. "But so do a bunch of NFL teams and in the next month their going to make that decision but, I think we’ve added some guys that can make plays.”

Brennan calling their off-season recruiting “aggressive.”

Signing 28 offensive players, to play under new Offensive Coordinator, Seth Doege.

“Coach Doege obviously knows what he’s doing," Fifita said. "He’s had success everywhere he’s been and let me tell you, it’s a great offense; it’s a great scheme so we’re just extremely fortunate to have him here.”

While learning this new offense, Fifita is also learning how to be more of a leader.

“I’m trying to move towards being a vocal leader," Fifita said. "I’m not a big vocal guy so I'm just getting more comfortable in that aspect.”

“The beauty of Noah Fifita is how intentional he is on being a great player and that has been consistent with him since the first day I met him," Brennan said.

