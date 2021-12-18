Watch
Arizona football signs five-star wide receiver recruit McMillan

Arizona Football/Twitter
Five-star rated wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has agreed to join Arizona Football, making him the highest ranked recruit to ever join the Wildcats.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 12:52:00-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Five-star rated wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has agreed to join Arizona Football, making him the highest ranked recruit to ever join the Wildcats.

McMillan, who is who is 6'4" and nicknamed Tmac, played high school football at Servite High School in California. He had originally committed to Oregon.

The Wildcats have signed four Servite players this week: McMillan, quarterback Noah Fifita, Keyan Burnett, and linebacker Jacob Manu.

The Wildcats immediately moved up from No. 34 to No. 23 in the national recruiting rankings, according to 247 sports. It's Jedd Fisch's first recruiting class as Arizona head coach.

The early recruiting period began on December 15 when the Wildcats initially signed 20 recruits.

