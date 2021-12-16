Arizona Football signs at least 20 student-athletes in 2022 class

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football was only to celebrate one win in 2021, but the program feels like they were victorious on early national signing day.

As of Wednesday evening, according to 24/7 sports, the Wildcats have the third ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 and 35th nationally.

Among the recruits is four-star 6'5'' tight end Keyan Burnett, who's father Chester played for the Wildcats in the 1990's. The other four-star recruits are 6'3'' defensive back Ephesians Prysock and 6'4'' linebacker Sterling Lane II.

"I think we are looking at a class right now that believes in what we are telling them," said head coach Jedd Fisch. "They believe in what our program is trying to accomplish. They did not evaluate us on our record this past season. They evaluated us on the track record on the history of all of our coaching tenures."