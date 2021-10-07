Watch
LIVE: Sports talk in The Huddle with Jason Barr and Pat Parris

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're taking a hard look at Wildcats Football and talking women and men's basketball in The Huddle this week, with Jason Barr and Pat Parris.

Weigh in with your comments on Facebook or Twitter.

Stream live or on-demand in the KGUN 9 app on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, or your Android enabled TV.

The Huddle airs weekly on Thursday at 3:00 PM.

