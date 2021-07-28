Arizona Football picked to finish last in preseason poll

TUCSON, Arizona — Not surprisingly, Arizona Football was picked to finish last in the preseason media poll.

Tuesday was media day in Hollywood, California. First year head coach Jedd Fisch takes over a program that has a twelve game losing streak dating back to 2019.

"We've really taken a mindset from the beginning that we are going to establish a mentality of becoming a 'PRO'," Fisch told the Pac-12 Network. "We're going to become purposeful, resilient, and original in everything we do."

Kicker Lucas Havrasik was selected to the Pac-12 preseason All-Conference team.

Oregon and USC were selected to repeat as Pac-12 North and South champions.

