Arizona Football picked 11th in preseason Pac-12 poll

LOS ANGELES, California — Following a 1-11 season, the Pac-12 media isn't expecting much improvement in Jedd Fisch's second season with the Wildcats.

One the eve of media day, Arizona received the 11th most votes in the annual preseason poll, despite the fact that the Wildcats have the third best incoming recruiting class,

Rival Arizona State was selected 10th, while Utah received the most votes. This season, the two teams with the two best conference records will play in the Pac-12 title game, as opposed to the winner of the two divisions.

The media has predicted the conference champion in five of the past eleven seasons.

The preseason poll is:

1. Utah

2. Oregon

3. USC

4. UCLA

5. Oregon State

6. Washington

7. Washington State

8. Stanford

9. California

10. Arizona State

11. Arizona

12. Coloroado