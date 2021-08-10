Arizona Football nearly fully vaccinated

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona football will begin 2021 on a 12 game losing streak, but the Wildcats have to be near the top of the standings when it comes vaccination rates.

Head Coach Jedd Fisch said last week during media day that 115 of the 118 student-athletes at training camp, or 97.5%, have been vaccinated, and the entire coaching staff has been as well.

"I'm hopeful that we're able to get the entire team vaccinated," said Fisch. "I just that that will be an incredible message to the world, the state of Arizona, and campus."

Fisch said the Wildcats won't have to quarantine if there is a positive COVID-19 test.

There is one college football team that is fully vaccinated. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin his team has a 100 percent vaccination rate.