Arizona Football names Duane Akina defensive coordinator

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football announces that Duane Akina will return to the program as defensive coordinator after severing last season as a senior defensive assistant with a focus on the secondary.

During the 2023 season, the Wildcats improve defensively, going from 124th in total defense in 2022 to 48th during their 10-3 season.

Akina has 43 years of coaching experience with multiple stops at Arizona. He coached during the celebrated "Desert Swarm" era under Dick Tomey from 1987-2000, with current head coach Brent Brennan on 2000 staff. Akina also coached Arizona's defensive backs in 2011 under Mike Stoops and interim head coach Tim Kish.

Over the course of his career, Akina has coached 41 defensive backs who have played in the NFL. The list includes seven Pro Bowlers, nine Super Bowl participants, and 12 All-Americans.