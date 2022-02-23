Arizona Football lands 4-star 2023 quarterback Dorman

TUCSON, Arizona — Brayden Dorman, a 4-star rated quarterback in the class of 2023, committed to Arizona Football on Monday.

Dorman is from nearby Colorado Springs, Co, and plays for Vista Ridge High School. He is considered a pro-style quarterback, and he chose the Wildcats over Colorado and California.

"I think I'll be a great fit," Dorman told CBS Sports HQ. "I can't wait to get down to Tucson and experience all the town has to offer."

Dorman is rated as the 13th best quarterback in his high school class by 24-7 Sports.

