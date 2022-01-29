Arizona Football introduces T-Mac and its incoming recruits

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football has gone from last place in the Pac-12 standings to first place in recruiting, at least according to Rivals.com.

On Friday, the Wildcats introduced several of their new players to the media including wide receiver Tetaiaroa McMillan, the highest rated recruit in program history.

"The coaching staff here showed me nothing but love," said McMillan, who had originally committed to Oregon. "I've never really been into winning programs. 1-11 looks bad, but it doesn't really matter to me. I came here to just produce, and to prove to the world to be a difference maker."

The quarterback who might be passing to McMillan is Jayden de Laura, a transfer from Washington State who is coming off a season in which he won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

"I would say I'm a really energetic guy," said de Laura. "I'm mobile but I think this year I kind of proved that I can sit in the pocket more. I'm accurate. Yeah, I like to win."

247 Sports ranks Arizona's incoming class second in the Pac-12 while Rivals.com ranks them at the top of the conference.

