Arizona football heads to SEC Country to take on Mississippi State for second game of the season

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona football is ringing this week with some cowbells.

The Wildcats will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State.

Arizona is on an early-season revenge tour.

After beating Northern Arizona University in week one, next up is a Mississippi State team they lost to a year ago.

“We know they’re a good team," Linebacker, Jacob Manu said.

When Arizona lost that game 39-17, Manu wasn’t yet a starter

But this year the Wildcats are looking at a redesigned bulldog offense.

“They like to run more this year and they got good guys on the backfield that can make plays," Manu said.

The Wildcats have never beaten an SEC team on the road and haven’t won a game against an SEC team since 1976.

Heading into this weekend Arizona is looking to clean up its game from this past weekend against NAU.

“We need to not have five penalties that are personal fouls," Arizona Football coach, Jedd Fisch said. "We just can’t have those plays, that is not going to work against an SEC opponent this week.”

From bulldogs on the field and the tradition of cowbells in the stands, the environment is another aspect Fisch will be working on this week.

“I know they’re something we need to be aware of, we’ll have some cowbells piped in this week," Fisch said.

Aside from the cowbells, Fisch said he is looking forward to the energy a second game can bring.

Arizona is currently 1-6-1 against second opponents overall.

Kickoff is Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m.

