Arizona Football celebrates 2023 signing class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Football welcomes their new recruits at their National Signing Day celebration hosted at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center.

New players, returning players, coaches, and hundreds of Tucsonans gathered at the Meet the Team event hosted by Pac-12 Network Analyst, Yogi Roth, for refreshments, food, good company.

The Wildcats welcome 26 new recruits, 10 offensive and 16 defensive.

"I can tell you the reason we've had such success with recruiting is because of the dignitaries that are in this room today," Coach Jedd Fisch said during his speech.

One of those heralded recruits, the Wildcats quarterback of the future and #2 prospect out of Colorado, Brayden Dorman.

"It's going to be a whole different team. We got a lot of guys that have come in and come out and Coach Fisch really knows what he's doing bringing in the right guys. So i feel very confident moving forward with this team,” Dorman said.

Another newcomer hoping to push Arizona's defense in the right direction, four-star Georgia transfer and defensive lineman Bill Norton.

"I think that with the people coming in, with Tyler, with Justin Flowe, with all of the returning players, I think we can build something really special here. Be a really dominate defense, that has a bunch of good connecting factors as far as getting the ball back, being dominate, strain, so I think there are a lot of factors," Norton said.

Flowe, mentioned by Norton, is a five-star prospect out of high school and rated top-11 player in the nation. Flowe is also the No.1 rated inside linebacker in the U.S.

Fisch announced the Wildcats are to begin spring football on March 13, with their first practice kicking off on the 14th.