Arizona Football begins training camp

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football began training camp on Friday morning under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch, who's tasked with taking over a winless Wildcat team and turning them into a winner.

"What I'm most looking for are good teammates right now," said Fisch. "Staying off the ground, not making a dumb, cheap shot. Rooting for one another when the practice gets longer."

One competition is at quarterback, were returnee Will Plummer is battling with transfers Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud for playing time. It was McCloud's first practice with the Wildcats as Cruz was here for spring practice.

"I'm a leader, first," said McCloud, when asked what he brings to the program." As a football player, my traits are throwing the ball, accuracy, being a leader, being decisive, having poise, and making plays when plays aren't there."

The Wildcats open the season on September 4th against BYU in Las Vegas.