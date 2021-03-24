Arizona Football begins spring practice under Fisch

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football laced up its sneakers at the Tomey Practice Fields and Davis Indoor Sports Center for the first time under new head coach Jedd Fisch.

Fisch has created a buzz around the program through his hiring of legendary Wildcats as assistant coaches, as well as his use of social media. Over one thousand new season tickets have been sold following a winless season, and during a pandemic.

"Being out here personally, it was a blast," said Fisch. "It was so much fun to be out here with the guys and watching them run around with a football. It makes a huge difference. It was great. It was a great day."

The Wildcats have lost twelve games in a row dating back to 2019. Among the players on the field were wide receiver Jamarye Joiner, who entered the transfer portal but decided to return. Former Washington State quarterback Gunner Cruz is a newcomer who will battle for the starting position.

Wildcat legend Ricky Hunley is the new defensive line coach, while Chuck Cecil is the defensive backs coach.

Spring practice culminates with the April 24th spring game, which will be coached by former Wildcat greats Tedy Bruschi, who is a senior adviser to Fisch, and Rob Gronkowski.