Arizona Football begins practice on Friday

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football head coach Jedd Fisch has said he wanted his program to have an NFL-like experience. On Wednesday, he held media day in a spread out format the way it is done for the Super Bowl.

"Obviously, I'm very excited to about my first training camp as head coach," said Fisch. "It's going to be an awesome opportunity for me to live my dream and hopefully do everything I can to help our team live there's."

The first practice is on Friday for the Wildcats, who have lost twelve straight games dating back to 2019. Since his hiring, Fisch has reinvigorated the program in part by adding Wildcat legends to his staff. He's helped raise six million dollars in private donations that have already been used for facility renovations.

"All signs are pointing to people believing in our program," added Fisch. "Recruiting, donations, all that optimism gives kids a chance and belief."

On the field, there will be a three-way quarterback battle as returnee Will Plummer will compete with incoming transfers Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud.

"Gunner brings size to the table," said tight end Bryce Wolma. "Will brings a lot of knowledge and playmaking ability. Jordan is super athletic and can make plays, too. I think it's just going to come down to who's going to run the offense the best and put us in the best position to win. So, it will be a fun competition to watch because I know those guys are super hungry and they want it for sure."

