Arizona Football begins 2022 spring practice

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football landed the consensus second best recruiting class in the Pac-12, and many of those players put on a Wildcat uniform for the first time as spring practice began.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura and five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are among the newcomers. De Laura is a transfer from Washington State where he won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award. McMillan, known as "T-Mac," was the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in the state of California.

"I thought he had a very good practice today," said head coach Jedd Fisch, while talking about McMillan. "He might have had seven or eight catches. I think he clearly showed he has tremendous ball skills and tremendous opportunity to make plays for us down the field. At the same time, there is a lot for him to learn."

There are 22 new players in spring practice from last year's team which finished 1-11. Fisch, who is now in his second season with the Wildcats, says there will be another 19 new players in the fall.

There are 14 practices that culminate in the spring game on April 9th.