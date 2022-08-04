Arizona Football begins 2022 fall camp

Jedd Fisch wore a windbreaker on the first day of practice but unlike in the past, he wasn't wearing it to honor the late Dick Tomey.

"Weather, rain," Fisch said. "I was thinking about the weather a little bit."

This morning's storm clouds soon lifted. Long gone is the cloud of a twenty game losing streak that hung over the team until it defeat California at home last season.

"There were good vibes out here," said quarterback Jaden de Laura, who transferred from Washington State where he won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

De Laura was vibing with his new teammates such as wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing.

"I feel faster and stronger," de Laura said. "At practice today, it was more technique."

A point of emphasis during fall camp is improving in the red zone, especially defensively. Arizona was ranked 130th out of 130 FBS teams in defensive scoring percentage.

"You saw, we lived the whole morning in it," Fisch said. "We'll live in the morning with it for the next few days."

Helping to sure up the Red Zone defense is coordinator Johnny Nansen, who arrived from UCLA where he was the Bruins defensive line coach. He'll also try and improve upon the Wildcats six takeaways in 2021.

Arizona opens its season September 3rd at San Diego State.

