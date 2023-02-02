Arizona football adds top new talent to 2023 signing class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Signing Day wraps a bow on top of the 2023 signing class for the Arizona Wildcats.

It's been nearly two months since we last heard from head coach Jedd Fisch on the status of the incoming class.

"In the last ten years, they signed 13 four-star and five-star players, in the last two years we've signed ten. So, we are pretty proud of how recruiting has gone for our program," Fisch said.

In a signing day press conference, Fisch addressed the new signing class as well as an addition to the coaching staff, long-time assistant coach Duane Akina.

“I believe we signed a 5-five star coach,” Fisch said.

But Akina is no stranger to Arizona football. The 66-year-old coached the Wildcats during the Dick Tomey era, as well as Mike Stoops and interim head coach Tim Kish, as both the offensive and defensive coordinator as well as defensive backs coach and associate head coach. He most recently served eight seasons as defensive backs coach at Stanford.

“He’s coached three Thorpe Award winners, six Thorpe Award finalists, 41 defensive backs who have played in the NFL, seven Pro Bowlers, and has been a defensive coordinator for nine years and an offensive coordinator for four."

Akina will serve as the senior defensive analyst.

"He was very excited about the direction of our program and is very excited to be back in Tucson. I think he has a great love for the University of Arizona and for the city of Tucson. He has great history and tradition here. It's great to have him back." Fisch said.

Fisch says they are still looking for a cornerbacks replacement coach, as Dewayne Walker announced his departure back in January.

Looking forward, Fisch made strategic moves when it came to recruiting the next class.

“We have to make a big jump on defense,” Fisch said during the news conference.

That’s where four-star linebacker, Leviticus Su'a comes in. The four-star linebacker who just recently committed during the nationally televised Polynesian Bowl.

Fisch says Su'a is a playmaker who brings toughness, a winning mentality, and leadership to the Arizona roster.

“He’s got every intangible and tangible that you’re looking for in a player at the high school level. he kind of gives you that trifecta.”

The SoCal linebacker chose Arizona over both UCLA and Stanford. He is rated as the 30th-best linebacker in the nation for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The Wildcats also add four-star linebacker Daniel Heimuli.

“We’ve really added depth and competition to our linebacking corps which we have worked really hard to put together.”

Heimuli is a Washington transfer who accumulated a career-best eight tackles in the Huskies 21-16 win over the Wildcats back in 2021.

As for the other side of the ball, Fisch said they also must work to sustain their offensive success.

Complimenting the return of Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing, Arizona signs three-star wide receiver Devin Hyatt, younger brother of the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt, who has just entered the NFL Draft.

Arizona also looking to replace USC-bound Dorian Singer, who led the Pac-12 in receiving yards.

That's why Arizona also welcomes three-star prospects Malachi Riley, Carlos Wilson, and Jackson Holman to the receiving lineup.

Left tackle Jordan Morgan has also announced he will be returning for his fourth season with the Wildcats.

