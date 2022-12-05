Watch Now
Arizona falls to No. 10 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd has been named The Associated Press men's basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 15:23:46-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a surprising loss at Utah, Arizona dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll.

Houston (8-0) held on to the top spot, followed by Texas (6-0), Virginia, (7-0), Purdue (8-0) and UConn (9-0.).

UCLA (7-2) was the other Pac-12 team in the rankings, at No. 19.

The Wildcats visit No. 14 Indiana (7-1) Saturday.

