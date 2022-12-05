Arizona falls to No. 10 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a surprising loss at Utah, Arizona dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll.
Houston (8-0) held on to the top spot, followed by Texas (6-0), Virginia, (7-0), Purdue (8-0) and UConn (9-0.).
UCLA (7-2) was the other Pac-12 team in the rankings, at No. 19.
The Wildcats visit No. 14 Indiana (7-1) Saturday.
