Arizona falls to No. 10 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a surprising loss at Utah, Arizona dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll.

Houston (8-0) held on to the top spot, followed by Texas (6-0), Virginia, (7-0), Purdue (8-0) and UConn (9-0.).

UCLA (7-2) was the other Pac-12 team in the rankings, at No. 19.

The Wildcats visit No. 14 Indiana (7-1) Saturday.

----