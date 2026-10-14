Arizona Dominates San Francisco 93-69 in Preseason Exhibition Opener

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Wildcats opened their preseason with a commanding 93-69 victory over San Francisco on Tuesday night at McKale Center in Tucson.

Arizona jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first five minutes and never looked back, leading 52-34 at halftime. Motiejus Krivas led the way with 20 points on efficient 6-of-7 shooting, while Ivan Kharchenkov added 18 points.

Freshman Caleb Holt impressed in his collegiate debut with 17 points, five rebounds, and three steals, and Derek Dixon contributed 10 points in his first game as a Wildcat. Ten different players scored for Arizona, which shot 53.2% from the field.

Defensively, the Wildcats forced 19 turnovers and recorded 12 steals, converting them into 25 points. San Francisco’s Dylan Bordon paced the Dons with 22 points. Arizona’s next exhibition is Friday against San Diego State.

