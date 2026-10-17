Arizona Defeats San Diego State 82-67 in Preseason Exhibition

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Wildcats improved to 2-0 in exhibition play with an 82-67 victory over San Diego State on Friday night at McKale Center at Alkeme Arena.

Returnees Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov paced the Wildcats with double-doubles. Krivas finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks, while Kharchenkov added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Arizona overcame poor shooting (approximately 35 percent from the field and 9-of-34 from three-point range) by dominating the glass, outrebounding the Aztecs 49-38 and generating 19 second-chance points off 20 offensive rebounds.

San Diego State hung tough early and led at points in the first half, including a 30-26 edge late in the period. Arizona closed the half on a run to take a 40-32 lead and extended the advantage to as many as 19 points in the second half. The Aztecs mounted an 8-0 run to narrow the gap, but the Wildcats held on for the 15-point win.

Isaiah Sy led SDSU with 17 points in the Aztecs’ first exhibition of the season.Arizona, coming off a 93-69 win over San Francisco earlier in the week, will close its exhibition schedule next Friday against Eastern Washington before opening the regular season.

