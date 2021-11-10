Watch
Arizona defeats NAU 81-52 to begin the Tommy Lloyd era

Arizona Athletics
Arizona Basketball
Posted at 11:02 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 01:02:18-05

TUCSON, Arizona — Kerr Kriisa led all scorers with 17 points and Christian Koloko added five blocked shots as Arizona defeated NAU, 81-52, to begin the Tommy Lloyd era.

The Wildcats recorded eleven steals in the win, and Arizona committed just six turnovers.

Dalen Terry added eleven points and seven assists while Azoulas Tubelis scored thirteen points with five rebounds.

Lloyd took over last spring for Sean Miller who coached the Wildcats for twelve seasons.

Arizona hosts Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Friday night.

