Arizona defeats GCU, 12-6, in the Tucson Regional Opener

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Baseball came back to defeat Grand Canyon, 12-6, in front of 5.434 fans at Hi Corbett Field in the NCAA Tucson Regional.

The Antelopes had a 4-0 second inning lead off Arizona starter Chase Silseth when Wildcat center fielder Donta Williams made a diving outfield catch to save another run. It turned out to be a turning point in the game

Tony Bullard and Tanner O'Tremba homered for Arizona. Bullard also connected on an RBI triple and had an RBI single.

The Wildcats, who are the overall No. 5 seed in the tournament, will play UC Santa Barbara in the winners bracket after the Gauches defeated Oklahoma State, 14-4. GCU will meet the Cowboys in the elimination bracket.