Arizona Coyotes to host rookie tournament with 6 teams

<p>GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 31: General view of the center ice logo before the NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Phoenix Coyotes at Jobing.com Arena on March 31, 2012 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:25 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 15:25:02-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes will host a Rookie Faceoff tournament in the desert next month.

The team announced the six-team tournament will be held Sept. 17 to Sept. 20 at Gila River Arena and Ice Den Scottsdale, the Coyotes’ practice facility. The tournament will include Pacific Division teams Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas, along with Arizona and Colorado of the Central Division.

It will include the top prospects from each team. The Coyotes will play three games at Gila River Arena, their home arena, and ticket proceeds will go to the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

