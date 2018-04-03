Arizona Coyotes and Charles Barkley pull off April Fools joke

Jason Barr
6:43 PM, Apr 2, 2018

PHOENIX, Ariz - It was a headline grabbing attention: "Charles Barkley set to become a special adviser to the Arizona Coyotes."

It seemed plausible, and the NBA legend was part of a ceremonial puck drop before a recent Coyotes game. Plus, Barkley is popular in the Phoenix area, where he was a star for the Phoenix Suns.

One quote from the press release said, "At first, I thought this idea was just terrible, but after giving it some more thought, I think this could be something really special."

Terrible is Barkley's catch phrase as a commentator on TNT, but a subsequent quote seemed bizarre.

"I want to teach these kids that you have to believe in yourself. I believe I'm the best-looking guy in the world, and I may be right."

And then there was the Coyotes quote: "He has an incredible pedigree, and has proven to be successful at everything he does, except maybe golf."

At this point, the news release was starting to sound like a joke. And it was confirmed at the end of it.

"Happy April Fools Day"

