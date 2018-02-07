Arizona Congratulates Nick Foles with Billboards in Phoenix

TUCSON - The University of Arizona has quickly capitalized on Nick Foles' success, while trolling ASU at the same time.

Billboards congratulating the former Wildcat quarterback are now up all over Phoenix.

Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots last Sunday.

He was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Arizona Athletics also put up billboards across Phoenix last month after naming Kevin Sumlin as Wildcat Head Coach.