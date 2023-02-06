Arizona climbs to No. 4 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After winning both home games last week against the Oregon schools, the Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 4 in the AP men's basketball Top 25 poll.

Purdue (22-2) remained No. 1 despite losing to Indiana (16-7), which is now No. 18.

Houston (22-2) was No. 2, followed by Alabama (20-3). Texas (19-4) rounded out the top 5.

UCLA (19-4) jumped from No. 9 to No. 7.

Arizona (21-3) visits Cal (3-20) at 9 p.m. Thursday.

