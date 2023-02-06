Watch Now
Arizona climbs to No. 4 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis scores over Oregon center Kel'el Ware (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 91-76. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
AP
Posted at 12:09 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 14:09:15-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After winning both home games last week against the Oregon schools, the Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 4 in the AP men's basketball Top 25 poll.

Purdue (22-2) remained No. 1 despite losing to Indiana (16-7), which is now No. 18.

Houston (22-2) was No. 2, followed by Alabama (20-3). Texas (19-4) rounded out the top 5.

UCLA (19-4) jumped from No. 9 to No. 7.

Arizona (21-3) visits Cal (3-20) at 9 p.m. Thursday.

