TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second straight year, Arizona Baseball catcher Daniel Susac is a unanimous All-American.

Susac, the 13th player in Arizona Wildcats history to log multiple All-American seasons, is expected to be picked early in next month's Major League Baseball Draft.

The sophomore had 33 multi-hit games during the 2022 season, which makes his run the fourth best single-season game performance in Arizona Baseball history.

That's a wrap: Daniel Susac is officially a two-time 𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 All-American! 🏅 #BearDown pic.twitter.com/8YT8Nni17P — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 27, 2022