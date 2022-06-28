Watch Now
Arizona catcher Susac named All-American for second year

Susac was given the honor for the second straight year.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 16:05:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second straight year, Arizona Baseball catcher Daniel Susac is a unanimous All-American.

Susac, the 13th player in Arizona Wildcats history to log multiple All-American seasons, is expected to be picked early in next month's Major League Baseball Draft.

The sophomore had 33 multi-hit games during the 2022 season, which makes his run the fourth best single-season game performance in Arizona Baseball history.

