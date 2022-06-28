TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second straight year, Arizona Baseball catcher Daniel Susac is a unanimous All-American.
Susac, the 13th player in Arizona Wildcats history to log multiple All-American seasons, is expected to be picked early in next month's Major League Baseball Draft.
The sophomore had 33 multi-hit games during the 2022 season, which makes his run the fourth best single-season game performance in Arizona Baseball history.
That's a wrap: Daniel Susac is officially a two-time 𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 All-American! 🏅 #BearDown pic.twitter.com/8YT8Nni17P— Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 27, 2022
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.