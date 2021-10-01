Arizona Basketball's Red-Blue game is set for Saturday

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Basketball will resume it's annual Red-Blue game tradition on Saturday at McKale Center under first year head coach Tommy Lloyd.

"It's going to be a great introduction to this team," said Lloyd. "This team has got a lot of personality. It's got guys that are really excited to play for Arizona."

Saturday's game will be the first time fans will be able to see the Wildcats since late in the 2019-20 season due to the ongoing pandemic. Junior Christian Koloko is the only scholarship player from that team's lineup that remains with the team.

The format will remain the same as in past seasons with a slam-dunk contest preceding two shortened halves made up of evenly matched teams.

"I didn't want to come in and rearrange the furniture," said Lloyd.