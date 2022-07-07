Watch Now
Arizona Basketball's Kylan Boswell reclassifies to 2022-23

Posted at 11:09 PM, Jul 06, 2022
TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Basketball point guard Kylan Boswell has reclassified to the 2022-23 class and will join the Wildcats this fall.

Boswell is a five-star recruit who is listed at 6'2''. He helped team USA to a gold medal, last summer, in the FIBA U16 World Championships.

Boswell played for Compass Prep High School in Chandler. ESPN had rated him as the No. 4 point in the class of '23.

He made the announcement on twitter.

