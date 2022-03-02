Arizona Basketball wins Pac-12 Regular Season Title

LOS ANGELES, California — Arizona men's basketball is the Pac-12 regular season champions after a 91-71 win at USC.

The second ranked Wildcats were led by Bennedict Mathurin's game-high 19 points. He was one of five Wildcats who scored in double figures.

Arizona is the conference champion in head coach Tommy Lloyd's first season. He is a expected to win Pac-12 coach of the year when the awards come out next week.

Arizona 26-3 (16-2) has home games against Stanford and Cal to close out the season. They will then be a No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament in Las Vegas.