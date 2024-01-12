Arizona Basketball season ticket holder bears down for more than 50 years

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona basketball is a highlight for many Tucsonans but not all can lay claim to a five decades of fan loyalty.

“I wouldn’t miss a game if I could help it," long-time season ticket holder, Phyllis Goodman said. "If I could I would travel with the team.”

Born in Tucson, Phyllis Goodman has been a season ticket holder for as long as she can remember.

“When they opened McKale, we were here on opening night," Goodman said.

That was back in 1973, 51 years ago—and throughout this time fans have taken notice.

“They recognized me, I didn’t know. It kind of evolved over the years," Goodman said.

At each game the band comes down, performs their opening number and ends by waving and saying, “Hi Phyllis!”

You’ll find Goodman in Section 16 Row 5, wearing the same game day outfit, jumping around and cheering for her team.

“Do I feel like a celebrity?" Goodman said. "No, I just, it’s fun. I just have fun. It’s one of my favorite things to do, just come to basketball games.”

But for Goodman just watching the game isn’t enough.

“I can’t imagine sitting at a basketball game like knitting," Goodman said. "I think ‘Why are you here if you’re not a part of the game?’ ”

Goodman says she plans to be a part of the game for as long as she can.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

