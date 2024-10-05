Arizona Basketball Red-Blue Showcase

TUCSON, Ariz. — The night kicked off with the Arizona Men's Wheelchair Basketball team playing in their annual scrimmage.

The Wheelchair Basketball team is celebrating their 50th year at the U of A.

Fans piled into McKale Center to help the Wildcats kick off their season.

"For the fans they get a taste of what the year is going to look like," Arizona Point Guard, Jaden Bradley said. "They get to be with the guys and really get to meet them on a different kind of level. It's not like a real game. They get to come up to us ask us questions so, it's cool meeting the fans and meeting that people that support us throughout the whole year."

The Red Team won the Red-Blue game, Carter Bryant claimed the dunk contest and Caleb Love won the three-point contest.

