Arizona Basketball hires Riccardo Fois as assistant coach

Riccardo Fois is hired as an Arizona Basketball assistant coach
Posted at 10:55 PM, Sep 13, 2021
TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona men's basketball has hired Riccardo Fois as an assistant coach.

Fois was previously a player development coach for the Phoenix Suns during the past two seasons. Prior to that, he spent five seasons working at Gonzaga with Wildcat head coach Tommy Lloyd.

"Coach Lloyd and I have developed a close relationship over the years, going back to my time at Gonzaga," Fois (pronounced Foyce) said in a statement.

"Ricky is a rising star in the coaching profession," said Lloyd. "We are fortunate to have him here at Arizona with us."

Fois is a native of Olba, Italy, and was an assistant coach for the Italian national tam at FIBA EuroBasket 2017. He replaces Danny Peters, who left to become an assistant coach at Xavier.

