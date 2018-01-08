Arizona basketball falls to No. 17 in AP poll

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - After losing at Colorado Saturday, Arizona slipped three spots to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

Villanova (14-1) reclaimed the top spot, followed by West Virginia (14-1), Virginia (14-1), Michigan State (15-2) and Wichita State (13-2).

ASU (13-2, 1-2 Pac-12), which also lost at Colorado, tumbled from No. 4 to No. 11.

Arizona (12-4, 2-1) hosts Oregon State (10-5, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday on Pac-12 Networks.