Arizona Basketball begins practicing under first year coach Tommy Lloyd

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Basketball will look different this season.

Not only is there a new head coach in Tommy Lloyd, but he is implementing a new style of play. The Wildcats will run the floor, be fast and play up-tempo.

"The reason I like to play fast is I think there are a lot of advantages to it," said Lloyd at Wednesday's media day. "You get a lot of easy opportunities. You're not playing fast to the point of where you're playing out of control or turning the ball over. You're playing fast for easy opportunities."

Among the returnees is guard Kerr Kriisa, who will move over from shooting guard to point guard following the transfer of James Akinjo to Baylor.

"I was point guard all my life before I came here, so it's nothing new for me," said Kriisa. "I've been playing point guard for 15 years."

The Wildcats will play their annual Red-Blue game this Saturday at McKale Center. Lloyd says fans can expect a familiar format with a slam dunk contest and two shortened halves.

"I didn't come here to rearrange the furniture," Lloyd said.