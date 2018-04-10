Arizona Basketball adds Danny Peters as assistant coach

TUCSON, Ariz - Arizona Basketball has hired Danny Peters as assistant coach. Peters, a former UA staffer under head coach Sean Miller, returns to the program after four seasons as an assistant coach at Ball State.

"We are excited to welcome Danny Peters back as our new assistant coach," said Arizona head coach Sean Miller. "Danny is a coach's son first and foremost. He grew up learning about and developing a passion for the game of basketball. Danny's ability to connect with players, his on-the-court coaching acumen and his relentless nature as a recruiter was paramount to his programs' success."

While at Ball State, Peters assisted head coach James Whitford's overhaul of the program. Ball State posted the nation's fourth largest turnaround in 2015-16 as it earned the first of its two 20-win seasons and shared the MAC West Division championship. The program's first postseason trip of Peters' time at Ball State., the 2016 CIT, was BSU's first postseason berth in 14 years.

"Most important, Danny is a man of tremendous character who possesses an incredible work ethic," Miller continued. "He also has a love for Tucson and Arizona Basketball. I am elated to have Danny rejoin our coaching staff. We all look forward to working with him again."

Peters spent four seasons in Tucson from 2010 to 2014, working as a graduate manager for two years before being promoted to assistant director of basketball operations for the final two.

"I am very excited to return to the University of Arizona," Peters added. "To be a part of the Arizona program is truly a coaching honor, and it is a tremendous opportunity that I jumped at. I'm ecstatic to be a part of Coach Miller's staff and the tremendous Tucson community around this great university again."

Peters, a Cincinnati native, was a four-year letterwinner at Ohio State from 2006 to 2010, appearing in 42 games for head coach Thad Matta. The Buckeyes won two Big Ten regular season championships and a pair of Big Ten Tournaments during his playing career while also advancing to the national championship game of the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats had two openings on its staff following the dismissal of assistant coach Book Richardson, and the departure of associate head coach Lorenzo Romar who left for the head coaching job at Pepperdine.