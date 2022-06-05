Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Arizona Baseball falls to Ole Miss, 7-4, in Coral Gables Regional

Photo Courtesy: Arizona Wildcats
Posted at 10:55 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 01:57:30-04

CORAL GABLES, Florida — Arizona fell to Ole Miss, 7-4, in the first round of the Coral Gables Regional on Saturday night.

The Rebels Pyeton Chatagnier drove in five runs in the last three innings to bring the Rebels back from a two-run deficit to defeat the team that eliminated Ole Miss from super regionals last summer. The junior's five RBIs were a career-high.

The Wildcats got second inning home runs from Chase Davis and Garrett Caufield.

Arizona will play an elimination game against Canasius on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair begins June 6 ⏰