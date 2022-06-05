Arizona Baseball falls to Ole Miss, 7-4, in Coral Gables Regional

CORAL GABLES, Florida — Arizona fell to Ole Miss, 7-4, in the first round of the Coral Gables Regional on Saturday night.

The Rebels Pyeton Chatagnier drove in five runs in the last three innings to bring the Rebels back from a two-run deficit to defeat the team that eliminated Ole Miss from super regionals last summer. The junior's five RBIs were a career-high.

The Wildcats got second inning home runs from Chase Davis and Garrett Caufield.

Arizona will play an elimination game against Canasius on Sunday morning.