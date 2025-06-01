Arizona Baseball sets new program record in its 14-4 win over Utah Valley

EUGENE, Oreg. — Arizona Baseball beat Utah Valley 14-4 in on Saturday night in the NCAA Regional Round. The win advancing the Wildcats to the Eugene Region final on Sunday.

Arizona had 19 hits, eight being home runs, setting a new program record for the most home runs hit in a single game.

Three of those home runs coming off the bat of junior, Mason White. Along with White, Arizona saw home runs from Tommy Splaine, Brendan Summerhill, Aaron Walton, Adony Guzman and Garen Caulfield.

Caulfield's home run in the top of eighth would break the program record, originally set in 2001.

The Wildcats will face off againt the winner of the Cal Poly vs. Utah Valley elimination game in the Region Final. First pitch is set for 7 p.m on Sunday.

