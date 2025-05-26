Arizona Baseball selected for the Eugene Regional of the NCAA Tournament

TUCSON, Arizona — Big 12 Tournament Champion Arizona Wildcat Baseball is headed to the Eugene Regional, where it will compete with the No. 12 Oregon Ducks, Utah Valley, and Cal Poly.

The Wildcats knew going into the selection show, which they watched in their clubhouse, that they weren't going to be one of sixteen the host teams.

"Once that was past, the guys were excited to find out where they were going to play," said head coach Chip Hale. Obviously, Oregon is a super good team."

"We're excited and we're focused on ourselves," said Garen Caulfield, when asked about the regional sites. "We couldn't be happier to be at a fourth straight regional and have another chance."

The 39-18 Wildcats, winners of five straight games, will open against Cal Poly on Friday afternoon.