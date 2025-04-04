Arizona Baseball preps for first of three series against No. 24 ASU

TUCSON, Ariz. — After the mid-week loss to GCU, Arizona baseball hits the road to take on No. 24 Arizona State.

“You play the game for a reason, and midweeks are hard, but you’re never going to be perfect all year," Arizona Baseball coach Chip Hale said.

The Wildcats look to shake off their 11-5 loss to Grand Canyon with a win in a heated environment.

“This weekend is going to be ugly again, but I don’t have to do any motivating, I can tell you that," Hale said. "The guys are jacked up to play, and they love playing in that environment.”

Arizona shortstop and Salpointe alum, Mason White, has been battling in this duel his whole life.

“Their side cares, our side cares, all the fan bases just get into it," White said. "It’s super fun to be a part of it. My family has been a part of it for a long time now, so being able to play against those dudes is just so much fun.”

White is using his knowledge to help new players, such as Indiana transfer Julian Tonghini. Tonghini is working to stay calm as things heat up.

“I know this is a big weekend for us," Tonghini said. "It doesn’t change anything. So, we try and take everything one pitch at a time and go from there, regardless of the crowd and regardless of who we are playing.”

First pitch is Friday, April 4th at 6:30 p.m.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

