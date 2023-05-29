Arizona Baseball makes the NCAA Tournament

Arizona Wildcat Baseball earned one of the final at-large bids, and will play in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Chip Hale's team will play TCU in its first game of the Fayetteville Regional. The University of Arkansas is also hosting Santa Clara, who the Razorbacks will play in their first game. Arkansas is the tournament's No. 3 overall seed.

The Wildcats just missed an automatic bid when they lost to Oregon, 5-4, in the finals of the Pac-12 Tournament. Arizona, the 8th seed in the conference tournament, went on a hot streak and won three conference games to reach the finals.

It is the 42nd time the Wildcats are participating in the NCAA Tournament.