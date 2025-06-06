Arizona Baseball loses game one, 18-2, to UNC in Super Regional

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina — Owen Kramkowski allowed eight runs in one and third innings as North Carolina defeated Arizona, 18-2, in game one of the NCAA Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Arizona got on the scoreboard first when Adonys Guzman singled in Aaron Walton. However, Hunter Stokely hit a three run home run in the first inning and Luke Stevenson added another three run home run in the second inning.

Guzman had four hits in the loss for Arizona, which stops their eight game winning streak.

The Wildcats must win game two on Saturday to force a decisive game three on Sunday.