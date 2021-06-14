Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Arizona Baseball is headed to the College World Series

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN 9
The Wildcats won the decisive game after breaking it open with a seven run fourth inning that included a bases clearing double by Brandon Boissiere.
ua baseball.jpg
Posted at 9:52 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 00:52:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Baseball is headed to the College World Series after defeating Ole Miss 16-3 in game three of their NCAA Super Regional at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats won the decisive game after breaking it open with a seven run fourth inning that included a bases clearing double by Brandon Boissiere.

It’s Arizona’s first trip to the College World Series since 2016. It’s been a run of deep postseason appearances for Wildcat Athletics. Women’s Basketball reached the national championship game. The women’s golf team made it to the national semifinals, and the softball team made it to the Women’s College World Series.

Arizona’s first game at the College World Series next weekend in Omaha will be against Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!