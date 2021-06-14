TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Baseball is headed to the College World Series after defeating Ole Miss 16-3 in game three of their NCAA Super Regional at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats won the decisive game after breaking it open with a seven run fourth inning that included a bases clearing double by Brandon Boissiere.

It’s Arizona’s first trip to the College World Series since 2016. It’s been a run of deep postseason appearances for Wildcat Athletics. Women’s Basketball reached the national championship game. The women’s golf team made it to the national semifinals, and the softball team made it to the Women’s College World Series.

Arizona’s first game at the College World Series next weekend in Omaha will be against Vanderbilt.