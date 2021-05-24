Arizona Baseball clinches a share of the Pac-12 Title

CORVALLIS, Oregon — Arizona (38-14, 21-9) scored five runs across the final two innings for a comeback 6-5 victory over the Oregon State Beavers (33-20, 15-12) on Sunday afternoon.

The win, combined with the Stanford's victory over the Oregon Ducks, secured at least a Pac-12 Co-Championship for the Wildcats. Arizona earned the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and can still capture the outright conference championship.

The Wildcats finished their 2021 Pac-12 schedule with a record of 21-9, giving them the second-most conference wins in program history.

Nik McLaughery delivered what turned out to be the game winning single in the 9th inning.

The Wildcats finish the regular season next weekend with a series at home against Dixie State.