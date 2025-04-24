Arizona Baseball beats UT Arlington 9-3 in Brendan Summerhill's first game back

TUCSON, Ariz. — Exactly one month ago, Arizona Baseball’s Brendan Summerhill injured his hand in a game against West Virginia. On Wednesday night, Summerhill returned to the plate.

The junior led off for the Wildcats and first pitch hit a solo homerun adding to the 9-3 win over UT Arlington.

"I got in there, took a deep breath and I just felt comfortable," Summerhill said. "I saw the umpire signal the homerun and you really can't make that up. You can't make it up so it was awesome."

Arizona fans celebrating the Cats win but they also celebrated the dogs. The Arizona Baseball program hosted their annual Bark in the Park event, with fans bringing their furry friends to enjoy the game.

Next up, the Wildcats head to Texas Tech on Friday.

