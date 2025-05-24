Arizona Baseball advances to the Big 12 Tournament championship game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mason White hit two more home runs and Arizona defeated West Virginia, 12-1, to advance to Saturday's Big 12 Championship game.

White has three homers in two games in the tournament Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where he also homered twice during the opening weekend of the season.

Adonyz Guzman also had three hits and 3 RBI for the Wildcats.

Raoul Garayzar threw six shutout innings for No. 4 seed Arizona (38-18), which can win the Big 12 Tournament one year after winning the Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats shut out the Jayhawks (43-14) in in March and took two of three from the Horned Frogs (38-17) earlier this month.