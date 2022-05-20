Arizona Athletics to soon add another women's sport

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Athletics will soon add another women's sport, according to athletic director Dave Heeke.

It's part of the Wildcats ongoing celebration of Title IX, the landmark gender equity law passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972.

Currently, the Wildcats have eleven women's sports and eight men's sports. We speculated that lacrosse is a likely addition due to the fact that Arizona state currently plays it, and it is recognized as a Pac-12 varsity sport.

Women's beach volleyball, then called sand volleyball, is the most recent addition to the Wildcats lineup of varsity sports. It began in 2014.

No timetable was given for the announcement of the new sport.